Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand launched the trailer of Fighter in Mumbai on Monday. Check out the photos from the launch event here.

  Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 15, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Siddharth Anand posed in stylish outfits as they launched the trailer of their upcoming aerial actioner Fighter in Mumbai on Monday, January 15. Read on to know why Deepika Padukone was missing from the event.

Fighter releases in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Hrithik Roshan poses in black

Hrithik Roshan poses in black
1/5

Hrithik Roshan, who plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in Fighter, looked stylish as he posed in an all-black ensemble.



2. Anil Kapoor looks badass

Anil Kapoor looks badass
2/5

Anil Kapoor, who plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in the Siddharth Anand film, looked badasss as he posed for the paps.

 



3. Hrithik and Anil with Akshay Oberoi

Hrithik and Anil with Akshay Oberoi
3/5

Hrithik and Anil are seen posing with Akshay Oberoi, who plays Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in the aerial actioner.



4. The Fighter Team

The Fighter Team
4/5

Here's the Fighter team including the cast members Hrithik, Anil, and Akshay, the director Siddharth Anand, and the producers.

 



5. Deepika Padukone didn't attend Fighter trailer launch due to this reason

Deepika Padukone didn't attend Fighter trailer launch due to this reason
5/5

On Monday morning, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a Story that read, "Will miss my Squadron...Good luck team #Fighter", and added a few emojis indicating that she is unwell and hence, she couldn't attend the trailer launch event. 



