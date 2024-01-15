Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand launched the trailer of Fighter in Mumbai on Monday. Check out the photos from the launch event here.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Siddharth Anand posed in stylish outfits as they launched the trailer of their upcoming aerial actioner Fighter in Mumbai on Monday, January 15. Read on to know why Deepika Padukone was missing from the event.

Fighter releases in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)