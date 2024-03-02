Search icon
'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh amaze fans with their adorable pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

  Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 02, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Deepika Padukone recently grabbed headlines as she announced her pregnancy. The actress along with her husband Ranveer Singh is currently in Jamnagar attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple recently dropped some lovely pictures on Instagram leaving fans wanting for more. 

1. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pics filled with love

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pics filled with love
1/5

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a picture from the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other in the picture. 

2. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone outfit

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone outfit
2/5

While Ranveer Singh opted for a white coat with matching pants and pink sunglasses, Deepika Padukone stunned in a black gown which she paired with a green necklace and matching earrings. The actress completed her look with a bow on her hair.

3. Deepika Padukone's look

Deepika Padukone's look
3/5

Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in the black gown. The actress also flaunted her nude make-up look in the pictures. She kept her look simple with a winged-eyeliner and red lipstick.

4. Fans shower love on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Fans shower love on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
4/5

Netizens were awestruck with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stunning pictures. One of the comments read, "hottest parents-to-be." Another user commented, "classic beauty." Another fan wrote, 'damn they slay." Another user wrote, "they are looking like the characters from Disney world."

5. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy.
5/5

The couple recently took to social media and announced that their baby will arrive in September 2024. Their fans and other Bollywood celebrities were elated by this news and blessed the couple.

