From 'Thank You Priyanka' jibe to Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya, Salman Khan opens up ahead of 'Bharat' release

The wait for Salman Khan's Bharat release is finally coming to an end since the movie releases on June 5, bringing in the festival of Eid. Ahead of the release, the actor gave an interview to Bombay Times where he spoke about a lot of things, including Priyanka Chopra's exit from the film.
Not only Priyanka Chopra's exit, Salman Khan also spoke about the meme which Vivek Oberoi shared, that featured Salman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has been saying 'Thank you Priyanka' in almost all Bharat interviews.
Salman Khan appears in the Ali Abbas Zafar film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles. Bharat, which brings back the trio of Salman, Katrina and Ali, will also see a cameo by young star Varun Dhawan.
Here, take a look at Salman's whole interview:
1. Is Salman Khan amused to be style icon till date?
He says, "I have seen these articles where you guys circle women’s clothing saying, isne yeh function mein yeh pehna tha or usney same outfit woh function mein pehna tha. If you were to do it on me, you’ll have to do it everywhere. I still wear the shoes that I have been wearing for the last five years. You will see me in the same black T-shirt and jeans for years. Meri Rs 500 ki T-shirt chalti rehti hai saalon saal. It’s a T-shirt, after all! You wash it and wear it again... Isme hai kya? Mere belts bees-bees saal tak chalte hai.Katrina (Kaif) ne ek belt diya tha, I still wear it. Bracelet pehle se pehenta hoon. The young fans, who like my style and might want to emulate it, should be able to do it without burning a hole in their pocket. Everyone likes new clothes. Even I like them, but I am not fussy about these things. The fancy stuff you see me wearing in my films is when I am told or required to wear them to play the part. I don’t know about being a style icon! In real life, I am a black T-shirt and ripped jeans person. My first pair of jeans was the one that my uncle got me from Germany. I wore it so much that woh pehen-pehen ke phat gayi. I still wore the phata huajeans, and people thought it was cool. This was years ago, and today, ripped jeans are in fashion!"
2. On social media frenzy
It isn't quite hidden that Salman Khan had trouble with social media. "Social media is good provided people don’t conceal or fake their identities to insult and humiliate others. Why hide? Are you ashamed of your name, identity? Aadhar card, passport, driver’s license sab real hai, but internet pe aake, jhuti profile se gaali deni hai. Even if you want to criticise someone, you should have the guts to do it with your real identity. Hindustan has a certain culture, sabhyata hain. Why do this? This random abusive language, gandi cheezen likhna... I feel it’s uncalled for and should be censored. You see stuff on the web that’s almost like porn and it’s accessible on your phone, even children can see it. What about these young kids? In films, 40 per cent of action sequences are cut when there’s too much blood or gore, aur social media par kuch bhi chal raha hai," he said.
3. Box Office for Khans in 2018
Talking about the struggling period for Box Office numbers for Khans in 2018, he said, "Since the beginning of the film industry, not even 100 films may have touched the Rs 100 crore benchmark. Rs 100 crore is still a large number. I keep on saying, I hope ke jitni badi mega flop (aapko meri picture lagti) hai, main dua deta hu ke dusron ki picture utni hi badi hit ho jaaye. Even Race 3, which people say didn’t do that well, did a business of over Rs 170 crore, that’s huge. With all the negativity around it, the film still worked."
4. Clarifying his 'Thank You Priyanka' comment
Salman Khan has been going on saying 'Thank You Priyanka' in almost every interview. Clearing why he said, "I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing. She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka’, hinting (playfully) she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed. I just tease Katrina. I have no problem with Priyanka. It’s a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her... Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do."
5. Salman Khan's views on wedding and parenthood
Talking about marriage he said, "I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes." When it came to a question on fathering children, Salman mentioned, "When it has to happen, it will happen."
6. Salman Khan on Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Vivek Oberoi had recently shared a meme which concerned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. When Salman was asked about the same, he said, "I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it."