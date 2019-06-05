From 'Thank You Priyanka' jibe to Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya, Salman Khan opens up ahead of 'Bharat' release

Salman Khan spoke up about taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra during his Bharat interviews and also went on to talk about Vivek Oberoi's meme for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The wait for Salman Khan's Bharat release is finally coming to an end since the movie releases on June 5, bringing in the festival of Eid. Ahead of the release, the actor gave an interview to Bombay Times where he spoke about a lot of things, including Priyanka Chopra's exit from the film.

Not only Priyanka Chopra's exit, Salman Khan also spoke about the meme which Vivek Oberoi shared, that featured Salman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has been saying 'Thank you Priyanka' in almost all Bharat interviews.

Salman Khan appears in the Ali Abbas Zafar film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles. Bharat, which brings back the trio of Salman, Katrina and Ali, will also see a cameo by young star Varun Dhawan.

Here, take a look at Salman's whole interview: