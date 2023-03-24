From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot

Pradeep Sarkar passed away at 67. The owned a production house and was known for his films like Parineeta and Mardani. Before giving some memorable films, the actor started by making commercials and music videos. He was one of the most sought-after and prolific music video directors. Here's a look at some of his music videos that set high standards for storytelling and visual appeal-