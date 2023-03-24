From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot

Here's a list of some of the best music videos directed by Pradeep Sarkar that became a benchmark for storytelling.
Pradeep Sarkar passed away at 67. The owned a production house and was known for his films like Parineeta and Mardani. Before giving some memorable films, the actor started by making commercials and music videos. He was one of the most sought-after and prolific music video directors. Here's a look at some of his music videos that set high standards for storytelling and visual appeal-
1. Piya Basanti
Sung by Ustad Sultan Khan and K.S Chithra, written by Khilesh Sharma, and composed by Sandish Sandilya, the album became a huge success and was even awarded the International viewers choice award from MTV.
2. Ab Ke Sawan
Released in 1999, The Indian pop song was sung by Shubha Mudgal and composed by Shantanu Moitra
3. Dhoom Pichak Dhoom
Pradeep Sarkar casts a magical spell as he presents Varanasi like never before in the song written by Palash Sen. The song tells the story of an ethereal love story, between a coming-of-age American tourist & a local Banarsi babu.
4. Ganga
The song is sung by Bhupen Hazarika and penned down by Kaviraj Pandit Narendra Sharma Ji. In the song Bhupen Hazarika expressed his anguish against the growing water pollution.
5. Maaeri
Euphoria's song stars Rimi Sen, Sonal Sehgal, Dj Bhaduri, and Benny Pinto among others in the song. The song was released in 2000 and is written by Palash Sen