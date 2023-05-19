Search icon
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Esha Gupta turned the heads of the attendees as she looked charmingly sensuous in her OOTD.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 19, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Esha Gupta is among the Indian artistes attending the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival. On the second day of the festival, Esha stunned everyone by donning a bodycon with perfection. Let's take a look at Esha Gupta's latest look from Cannes 2023. (Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram)

1. Esha Gupta's lady in black avatar

Esha Gupta's lady in black avatar
1/5

On Cannes' second day, Esha Gupta donned a black bodycon by Galvan London. 

2. Esha Gupta making stylish entry

Esha Gupta making stylish entry
2/5

Esha Gupta made a stylish entry at the Cannes Film Festival, and her attitude adds more value to her look. 

3. The gorgeous queen- Esha Gupta

The gorgeous queen- Esha Gupta
3/5

As soon as Esha shared the photos, several netizens and her fans hailed her look. An internet user called her, "Elegance." Another netizen wrote, "The gorgeous queen." Another internet user wrote, "You are dazzling." 

4. Esha Gupta makes sexy debut at Cannes 2023

Esha Gupta makes sexy debut at Cannes 2023
4/5

With Cannes 2023, Esha Gupta made her debut at the prestigious festival. In these three days, Gupta has impressed her fans and netizens by making impressive fashion statements, 

5. Esha Gupta and other Indian making country proud at Cannes

Esha Gupta and other Indian making country proud at Cannes
5/5

Apart from Esha, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Aishwarya Rai are among the Indians who are proudly representing the country on the international stage. 

