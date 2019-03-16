Did Vicky Kaushal break up with girlfriend Harleen Sethi for Katrina Kaif? Here's all you need to know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have previously romanced one another publicly, but did the romance even enter their bedrooms, causing a rift between Vicky and Harleen Sethi?

Vicky Kaushal has become the hearthrob of India and his popularity grew tenfolds after he appeared in the monstrous hit of 2019 - Uri: The Surgical Strike - early this year. He was reported to be dating Harleen Sethi at that point of time. The two had almost made their relationship official with a photograph too.

However things seem to have gone kaput between the Love, Bites and Broken But Beautiful actress and the current hearthrob of India. The reason for the break-up is reported to be actress Katrina Kaif, who once in passing said she and Vicky would make a good pair on-screen.

Various news reports claim that Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi have gone separate ways and Katrina Kaif is the reason for it. But is something really brewing between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, or are these just rumours which began after Katrina's public interest in Vicky?

Here is everything you need to know about the time when all these rumours began: