Did Vicky Kaushal break up with girlfriend Harleen Sethi for Katrina Kaif? Here's all you need to know
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have previously romanced one another publicly, but did the romance even enter their bedrooms, causing a rift between Vicky and Harleen Sethi?
- DNA Web Team
- Mar 16, 2019, 08:58 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has become the hearthrob of India and his popularity grew tenfolds after he appeared in the monstrous hit of 2019 - Uri: The Surgical Strike - early this year. He was reported to be dating Harleen Sethi at that point of time. The two had almost made their relationship official with a photograph too.
However things seem to have gone kaput between the Love, Bites and Broken But Beautiful actress and the current hearthrob of India. The reason for the break-up is reported to be actress Katrina Kaif, who once in passing said she and Vicky would make a good pair on-screen.
Various news reports claim that Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi have gone separate ways and Katrina Kaif is the reason for it. But is something really brewing between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, or are these just rumours which began after Katrina's public interest in Vicky?
Here is everything you need to know about the time when all these rumours began:
1. Where the rumours of their split began
The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and his girlfriend Harleen Sethi's split began right after Harleen unfollowed Vicky on Instagram.
2. Harleen was part of Vicky's 'Uri' success
Harleen and Vicky were often spotted together prior to the news of their break-up. They went to parties, movie screenings and dinner dates together. Harleen and Vicky even promoted Uri: The Surgical Strike together.
3. Katrina Kaif the reason for Vicky Kaushal-Harleen Sethi break-up?
A report on TimesNow claims that Katrina Kaif is the reason why Harleen Sethi decided to break up with Vicky Kaushal. The actor reportedly cheated on Harleen with Katrina, and Harleen came to know about it. However nobody can claim this for sure since the report claims that sparks between the two began after Katrina said in passing at 'Koffee With Karan' that she and Vicky would make a good on-screen pairing.
4. Why would Vicky Kaushal get into Salman Khan's bad looks?
The question however arises - why would Vicky come in Salman Khan's bad looks by dating Katrina Kaif? The actor who is just rising to stardom should be well aware about the equation between Salman Khan and all the men, including Ranbir Kapoor, who reportedly dated Katrina in the past. Would Vicky really take that risk? It appears to be highly unlikely. Considering Vicky has flirted with Katrina in the past in Salman's presence, it does appear that the link-up rumours might have begun just as a promotional strategy. It is highly likely that Katrina and Vicky could have signed a movie together and might be spending more time together for the same reason. However all of these things are just speculations till either or both of them actually come out in the open.
(All photos via File Photo)