Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

As Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela completes a decade, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share unseen photos from the making with a heartfelt note.
November 14, 2023, marks ten years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic adaptation of the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet was released. As Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela completes a decade, the leading stars of Ram-Leela shared unseen BTS photos from the making.
1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's adorable off-screen masti
Ram, aka Ranveer, and Leela aka Deepika's romance was loved by all, and we can see one of the reasons behind their crackling chemistry.
2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's note on Ram-Leela 10 years completion
Ranveer and Deepika shared the photos on their respective Instagram handles with a note that says, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever… in more ways than one!"
3. Ranveer Singh with Priyanka Chopra
Amid the hectic shoot, Ranveer and Priyanka managed to click a selfie from the sets. In the movie, Priyanka made a special appearance in the song, Ram Chhahe Leela.
4. Ram aka Ranveer Singh's Tashan
Here's Ram, aka Ranveer Singh, lovingly bragging about leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial
5. Ranveer Singh: The director's actor
Here's proof of Ranveer Singh being a director's actor. In this photo, Ranveer expressed his admiration for his mentor-director.
6. The chemistry we were unaware about
We all know Ranveer and Deepika's sparkling chemistry in the movie. But we didn't know how adorably Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali bonded on the sets until now.