Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3068304
HomePhotos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

As Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela completes a decade, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share unseen photos from the making with a heartfelt note.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 14, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

November 14, 2023, marks ten years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic adaptation of the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet was released. As Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela completes a decade, the leading stars of Ram-Leela shared unseen  BTS photos from the making. 

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's adorable off-screen masti

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's adorable off-screen masti
1/6

Ram, aka Ranveer, and Leela aka Deepika's romance was loved by all, and we can see one of the reasons behind their crackling chemistry. 

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's note on Ram-Leela 10 years completion

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's note on Ram-Leela 10 years completion
2/6

Ranveer and Deepika shared the photos on their respective Instagram handles with a note that says, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever… in more ways than one!"
 

3. Ranveer Singh with Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh with Priyanka Chopra
3/6

Amid the hectic shoot, Ranveer and Priyanka managed to click a selfie from the sets. In the movie, Priyanka made a special appearance in the song, Ram Chhahe Leela.

4. Ram aka Ranveer Singh's Tashan

Ram aka Ranveer Singh's Tashan
4/6

Here's Ram, aka Ranveer Singh, lovingly bragging about leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial

5. Ranveer Singh: The director's actor

Ranveer Singh: The director's actor
5/6

Here's proof of Ranveer Singh being a director's actor. In this photo, Ranveer expressed his admiration for his mentor-director.

6. The chemistry we were unaware about

The chemistry we were unaware about
6/6

We all know Ranveer and Deepika's sparkling chemistry in the movie. But we didn't know how adorably Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali bonded on the sets until now.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 top selling Maruti cars in India
Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas
This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...
Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews