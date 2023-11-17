Search icon
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Let's talk about five instances when Bollywood's most controversial family feuds made headlines.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 17, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

As perfect as celebrities seem with their on-screen families, the truth often reveals imperfections. The public fallout between Govinda and Krushna stands as a notable example. 

Today, let's talk about five instances when Bollywood's most controversial family feuds became the center of attention. Take a lot:

1. Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

The rift between Govinda and Krushna began when Govinda decided to promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna's Comedy Nights Live! This upset Krushna and he expressed his feelings in an interview, stating, "A star is free to go on other shows, but being family, I expected him to come to my show first. He is behaving like a superstar now and not my Chi Chi mama.” 



2. Sunaina Roshan and Family

Yes, Sunaina Roshan, the daughter of Bollywood film producer and director Rakesh Roshan, indeed made headlines in 2019 when she said she was facing family issues, claiming her father disapproved of her relationship with a man of Muslim faith. She said, "Last year my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist."

 

 



3. Ameesha Patel and her father

It was reported that Ameesha Patel's father, who was also her manager, invested a substantial amount of money in a business venture without consulting her, leading to a dispute between them. This disagreement escalated to a legal suit filed by Ameesha against her parents. Later, the matter was apparently settled outside the court.



4. Aamir Khan and family

The Bollywood actor known for his pursuit of perfection generally avoids controversies. However, in 2007, his strained relationship with his father and an extended legal battle for custody of his brother garnered significant attention. Matters escalated when his father remarried and ultimately won the custody battle for his brother, Faizal.

 

 



5. Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

The Bollywood heartthrob opened up about his difficult relationship with his late father,  Rishi Kapoor. He recalled nights spent sitting on the steps, head between knees, listening to prolonged fights between his parents till dawn. The said, “Sometimes the fights would get really bad. I would be sitting on the steps, my head between my knees, till five or six in the morning, waiting for them to stop.”



