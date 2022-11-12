Search icon
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022

From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, here's a list of Hindi film actresses who welcomed their first child in 2022.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married, announcing their pregnancy and becoming parents to a baby girl to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making a surprise announcement of embracing parenthood through surrogacy, the personal lives of Bollywood star couples were filled with extreme joy and happiness. Here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who became mothers this year.

1. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu
1/5

Bipasha Basu delivered her first child with Karan Singh Grover on November 12, a baby girl, and the couple named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married this year on April 14, became proud parents to a baby girl on November 6.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
3/5

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in August, a baby boy and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
4/5

In January this year, Priyanka and Nick shared the news that they have become parents to a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

 

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal
5/5

South actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has also acted in Hindi films such as Special 26 and Singham, delivered a baby boy named Neil Kitchlu in April this year.

