Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022

From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, here's a list of Hindi film actresses who welcomed their first child in 2022.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married, announcing their pregnancy and becoming parents to a baby girl to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making a surprise announcement of embracing parenthood through surrogacy, the personal lives of Bollywood star couples were filled with extreme joy and happiness. Here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who became mothers this year.