Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022

From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, here's a list of Hindi film actresses who welcomed their first child in 2022.
From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married, announcing their pregnancy and becoming parents to a baby girl to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making a surprise announcement of embracing parenthood through surrogacy, the personal lives of Bollywood star couples were filled with extreme joy and happiness. Here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who became mothers this year.
1. Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu delivered her first child with Karan Singh Grover on November 12, a baby girl, and the couple named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.
2. Alia Bhatt
The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married this year on April 14, became proud parents to a baby girl on November 6.
3. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in August, a baby boy and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
In January this year, Priyanka and Nick shared the news that they have become parents to a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
5. Kajal Aggarwal
South actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has also acted in Hindi films such as Special 26 and Singham, delivered a baby boy named Neil Kitchlu in April this year.