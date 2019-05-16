Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & others, here's why Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty will be at Cannes 2019

Joining the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut will be Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty at Festival De Cannes 2019.
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has already begun from May 14 this year. Just like the previous several years, a number of actresses from B-Town will be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2019. While popular TV actress Hina Khan already made her debut at the Cannes 2019 red carpet last night, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have already arrived at the French Riveria to shine at the red carpet.
Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor too will leave soon for Cannes. Joining them will be Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, who will be seen walking the Cannes red carpet for a vodka brand. All eyes are now set at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, for these beauties to take the red carpet by storm.
Here's what Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will be seen at Cannes 2019:
1. It's Cannes 2019 time!
It's that time of the year again when the coastal town of Cannes in the French Riviera is flooded with global icons, walking the red carpet at Festival De Cannes. Currently in its 72nd edition, the Cannes Film Festival 2019 will witness a number of Bollywood beauties at the red carpet. Among the Cannes veterans like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and the comparatively recent entrants like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut among others, will be actress Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty too.
2. Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2019
While Huma Qureshi did make an appearance at Cannes last year too, this year she will have Diana Penty joining her to represent the vodka brand Grey Goose. Noth Huma and Diana will be seen walking the Cannes 2019 red carpet on May 19, 2019. While Aishwarya, Sonam and Deepika will be walking the red carpet, representing LO'Real, Kangana, Ranaut, Huma and Diana will represent Grey Goose at Cannes. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra will be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2019. She will be seen representing Chopard.
3. Diana Penty at Cannes 2019!
Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also be part of a discussion at the India Pavillion on May 18, 2019. Titled, 'Women in Global Cinema', the session is said to be hosted by Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. The likes of Judi Beecher and Saara Lamberg too will be seen partaking in the discourse.
4. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra arrive at Cannes
Meanwile, days after their appearance at the MET Gala 2019, both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have now arrived at the French town of Cannes. The red carpet appearance of these two leading ladies of Bollywood is much anticipated, especially that of desi girl Priyanka, who's making her Cannes debut this year. Watch this space...