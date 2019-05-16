Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & others, here's why Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty will be at Cannes 2019

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has already begun from May 14 this year. Just like the previous several years, a number of actresses from B-Town will be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2019. While popular TV actress Hina Khan already made her debut at the Cannes 2019 red carpet last night, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have already arrived at the French Riveria to shine at the red carpet.

Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor too will leave soon for Cannes. Joining them will be Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, who will be seen walking the Cannes red carpet for a vodka brand. All eyes are now set at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, for these beauties to take the red carpet by storm.

Here's what Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will be seen at Cannes 2019: