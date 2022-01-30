From 'Badhaai Do' to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': When mainstream Bollywood explored LGBTQ relationships

The Hindi film industry has evolved a lot in the last few years and doesn't shy away from making films on daring topics challenging the box office. One of such topics that have been explored well recently in Bollywood has been the portrayal of LGBTQ characters and their relationships bringing the topic to national attention. As 'Badhaai Do', centered around the same subject is scheduled for theatrical release in February 2022, we take a look at five such mainstream movies with the backdrop of LGBTQ romances.

