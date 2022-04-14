Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar extend wishes

Celebs including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan wished Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on social media.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday. Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others have been congratulating the couple by posting the photos with heartfelt captions.
Take a look:
1. Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram and wrote, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa.”
2. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of the newlyweds on her Instagram story and wrote, "Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family darling Alia."
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor mentioned, "A fairy tale! So happy for you both and wishing both of you a lifetime of love and light in abundance. Heart is so full. Alia you make the most beautiful bride."
4. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma dropped a beautiful photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. She wrote, "Heart is so full. Wishing you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes on these pictures for the rest of your lives."
5. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Alia Bhatt wishing you and Ranbir a lifetime of happiness, joy, peace, laughter, togetherness, and abundance. Stay happy and blessed."
6. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif commented on Alia Bhatt's wedding post and wrote, "Congratulations to both of u. All the love and happiness."
7. Karan Johar
Karan Johar shared a series of photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling alia bhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of.”