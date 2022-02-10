Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prithviraj' new release date out with character posters- See pics

The much-awaited historic drama 'Prithiviraj' new release date is fixed, and the makers have announced it in a grand way. Check out.
Akshay Kumar is all set to bring the saga of valour and bravery of Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan with the historic drama 'Prithviraj.' The film was postponed from Republic Day weekend, will not hit big screens on 10 June. The production house announced the new date with characters motion and still posters. Let's get on to it. (All images source: Yash Raj Films Twitter)
1. Akshay Kumar as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Meet Akshay Kumar, who is all geared up with his armour to woo his audience yet again. Kumar is playing the titular character of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. This is the first time when Akshay is playing a historic character on screen.
2. Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita
The Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big-screen debut by playing Princess Sanyogita, wife of Prithviraj Chauhan. In the still, Manushi looks captivating, and her gaze echoes beauty with bravery.
3. Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha
When we have Sanjay Dutt, words like grand, larger-than-life does strike off our mind. Dutt is playing the character of Kaka Kanha. His poster describes him as, "Kaka Kanha - he fought with the great Samrat in all his conquests." This is the second time when Sanjay would be playing a historic character. Before this, he played Ahmad Shah Abdali in lackluster 'Panipat.'
4. Sonu Sood as Chand Vardai
Here comes Sonu Sood who plays the character of wiser Chand Vardai. His poster describes him as, "Filled with compassion & wisdom - He was Chand Vardai." After 2008's 'Jodhaa Akbar,' this is his second time playing a historic character.
5. The controversy on the movie
Last week in February, Karni Sena filed public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film. According to Sena, the petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a `wrong and vulgar` picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt sentiments. The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial.