Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prithviraj' new release date out with character posters- See pics

3/5

When we have Sanjay Dutt, words like grand, larger-than-life does strike off our mind. Dutt is playing the character of Kaka Kanha. His poster describes him as, "Kaka Kanha - he fought with the great Samrat in all his conquests." This is the second time when Sanjay would be playing a historic character. Before this, he played Ahmad Shah Abdali in lackluster 'Panipat.'