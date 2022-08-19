Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2977827
HomePhotos

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta sets new traditional goals as she looks mesmerising in sexy lehanga choli

Esha Gupta can look sexy in a bikini, and he can look desirable in a traditional outfit as well.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 19, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta certainly knows how to charm in every outfit. Gupta can be the ultimate siren in beachwear, and she can also be desirable in traditional one as well. Recently, the actress did a photoshoot for Wedding Vows magazine, and she shared the photos on her social media as well. The photos will set certainly set the temperature high. (Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram)  

1. The hot desi avatar of Esha Gupta

The hot desi avatar of Esha Gupta
1/6

After looking at her pictures, everyone will once think, did anyone look so sensuous and gorgeous in a lehenga choli than Esha Gupta? 

2. Esha Gupta- The born stunner

Esha Gupta- The born stunner
2/6

There is no suprise that Esha is born to stun everyone. Just look at her eyes man! Katalaana adaayein issi hi kehte hai. 

3. Can Esha Gupta be titled as the 'Desi Girl?'

Can Esha Gupta be titled as the 'Desi Girl?'
3/6

After seeing her latest photoshoot, we think that after Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta is our perfect desi girl. 

4. Esha Gupta- The perfect dulhaniyaa

Esha Gupta- The perfect dulhaniyaa
4/6

Esha can not only earn the title of desi girl but she can also be termed as perfect dulhaniyaa

5. The perfect mixture of desi and videshi

The perfect mixture of desi and videshi
5/6

Esha is the perfect mixture of desi and videsi, and this photo proves it. 

6. Esha Gupta's breakthrough project

Esha Gupta's breakthrough project
6/6

Esha claimed back fame with her performance in Bobby Deol's starrer crime drama Aashram 3. Gupta's character of Soniya garnered applause from the masses and classes.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt mesmerises in gown, Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in tuxedo in latest romantic photos, fans say 'couple goals'
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pose candidly with paps; Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Huma Qureshi attend wedding reception
Meet Lovekesh Kataria: Elvish Yadav's close friend, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant who lied to father, spent his fees on...
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
This Muslim country's currency is weakest in world, one can become millionaire with just Rs 2000, Rs 1 equal to...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews