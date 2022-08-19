Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta sets new traditional goals as she looks mesmerising in sexy lehanga choli

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta certainly knows how to charm in every outfit. Gupta can be the ultimate siren in beachwear, and she can also be desirable in traditional one as well. Recently, the actress did a photoshoot for Wedding Vows magazine, and she shared the photos on her social media as well. The photos will set certainly set the temperature high. (Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram)