DNA Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt is a warrior, will make a comeback': 'Torbaaz' producer on the actor's health

A lot has been said and speculated about actor Sanjay Dutt's health ever since the Sadak 2 star earlier tweeted he will be taking a short medical break before resuming work.

While a section of the media has reported that Dutt is terminally ill and has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer, Torbaaz producer and a close friend of Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Mittra, has rubbished the rumours saying that tests are on. He added the disease and stage of the disease are yet to be ascertained.

"I have said categorically that tests are going on. I rubbish all the reports stating that it is the third stage or fourth stage. There is an ailment. What ailment is it and what stage is it, will be confirmed when all the tests are done," said Rahul Mittra in an exclusive chat with DNA.

"Sanju has time and again shared all the updates with his fans. No one has the right to speculate on the stage of the ailment, it is for the person going through it to confirm or his doctor or family members," he added.

Rahul told DNA India that we must all give the actor some time and rather than jumping to conclusions, wish him luck for a speedy recovery.

"He is a warrior, he is going to come back," said Rahul on being asked if Sanjay Dutt will be around during the world premiere of Torbaaz on streaming platform Netflix.

Torbaaz, one of Sanjay Dutt's ’s upcoming films, is scheduled for a digital release on the OTT platform. It's the date of release, however, is yet to be announced.

Last month, Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter account to share his first look from the film. He wrote, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play (sic)!”

Talking about the film, producer Rahul Mittra said, "It is a very special and beautiful film. It is about how Sanju will transform the lives of these kids by way of cricket."

Voicing his opinion on the transition of films being released on digital platforms rather than getting the usual theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic and how he as a producer sees it, Rahul said, "I am very happy that it happened and it specifically has to do with the film we have made."

He added, "Since it is a film that caters to a subject that in-between attracts international relations and world issues, so it is very relevant to the world. We are talking about the Taliban, Afghanistan, about cricket and transforming lives. So, I think no other platform could have been better."