DNA Exclusive: 'It's witch-hunting': Kubbra Sait comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Kubbra Sait, who garnered praise for her fantastic portrayal of a transgender woman Kukoo in Netflix’s original Sacred Games, and was seen in films like Jawaani Janeman, Gully Boy and Sultan, is not one to mince words.

From supporting #SuspendTeamKangana, sharing her opinion on media reportage of Sushant Singh Rajput case to recently calling out women’s rights activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar for posting derogatory remarks against Rhea Chakraborty, on Twitter, Kubbra has voiced her opinion whenever deemed fit.

Soon after Kubbra came out in support of Rhea through her tweets, we at DNA caught up with the actor and spoke to her about her stance on the alleged ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Consequently, in the exclusive chat with DNA India, Kubbra told DNA, “ I am not forming an opinion, rather asking, how much do these unfortunate deaths (WHO estimates that each year around 1 million people die from suicide, which represents 1 death every 40 seconds globally) get attention from the media as a Sushant Singh case gets? I am not looking at this case in the perspective of my colleague losing his life, which is of course grieving, but at the same time a Marathi television actor and another TV actor passes away and nobody spoke about that, why?

Questioning the role of media in the case, Kubbra pointed out that it is nothing but witch-hunting (against Rhea Chakraborty).

Raising a question, Kubra asked, “what will happen if Rhea is proven innocent?” “What happens tomorrow if she has no link in this case?”

Talking about the leaked WhatsApp messages between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty, the Sacred Games actor said, “How can saying ‘I love you’ to somebody become a crime. How can it become part of media trial?” She added that relationships have evolved over the years and that in today’s times we don’t just say ‘I love you’ to someone we are in love or in a relationship with.

Adding that the CBI must be left to do its task of fairly probing the case and revealing the truth of the matter, Kubra told DNA, “Let them work it out. Let them get back to you.”

Diverging from the Sushant Singh Rajput case and speaking about her bitter exchange with actress Kangana Ranaut on Twitter, Kubbra said, “It is Kangana’s troll army that has been harassing me and not she.”

Earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut’s official team and Kubbra Sait got into an ugly spat on Twitter after the latter lent her support to #SuspendTeamKangana.

On Twitter, Kubbra wrote, “Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana.”

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

To this, Kangana’s team responded with a series of tweets.

Kangana’s team tweeted, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?”

Another tweet said, “Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana.”

Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

However, Kubbra was quick to respond that it wasn’t anything personal.

Opening up about her views around nepotism and the ‘insider-outsider’ debate that has been refuelled after Panga actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about it on social media and pointed out that it could be a possible angle that led to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kubbra said that she too like many ‘outsiders’ had to struggle, wait in queues and give auditions. She added that it took her nearly ten years to finally land a decent role for herself, but ultimately she did get her due.

Kubbra mentioned that several aspirants have gone through a journey of struggle of their own but are now recognised as good actors— big or small.

On being asked how valid it is to link Sushant’s death with nepotism and the ‘insider-outsider’ discussion, Kubra told DNA, “I think it is ludicrous. Do not link things that are not required to make this a debate for the sake of it.” “Also, a debate has two sides.,” she added.

“And who is making these debates? An outsider herself!” states Kubra. “Wasn’t she (Kangana Ranaut) given her validation?” she asks.

Sharing her views on Kangana’s ‘movie mafia’ remarks, Kubbra said that all of it is an opinion and not a fact. She pointed out that the Queen actor wasn’t a part of Sushant’s inner circle when ‘people said ‘no’ to him’ or when he was battling his illness.

Maintaining that it is for the CBI to reveal the facts and expose the truth in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Kubbra concluded by saying that one should be mindful of what one speaks, after all, she said, it is a matter of someone’s (Rhea) future.

“Be Responsible with what you say. Your words and intent is of more value now than ever before,” she concluded.