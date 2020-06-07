DNA Exclusive: Geeta Basra opens up on handling daughter with Harbhajan Singh under lockdown

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been spending their lockdown with their four-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. This is the first time for the family to be spending so much time at a stretch. Geeta opened up about the same, apart from hobbies that she has acquired during the lockdown, and where does she see her Bollywood career at the moment, in an exclusive interview with DNA.

1. Are you learning piano for a special reason?

No, I always wanted to play an instrument. They say it's never too late to start and it fit perfectly with my daughter's musical class.

2. Do you miss being on sets?

Yes, of course. It is my passion and it's a great feeling to be working and doing what you love. But right now my priority is life at home. Once I get time, then I would love to get back on sets.

3. How are you and Harbhajan handling your daughter during the lockdown?

She's not that demanding. We are blessed. She loves being at home with both her parents. She doesn's complain about going out and loves that she can play the whole day. She's got her online class which keeps her occupied for an hour. Otherwise she's learning painting and colouring.

4. How is your daughter taking the lockdown?

She was inquisitive in the earlier stages and wanted to know more about coronavirus, but now she adjusted to it. She's not given us any hassle. It's very easy to manage her. All she wants is attention.

5. Has the lockdown brought you and Harbhajan closer?

Well yes, it does take patience, but we never spent this much time together before. At this time, you learn so much about yourself as well as your partner.

6. Has he helped you with work at home? What is your daily routine like?

Yeah, absolutely. We have our breakfast, work out for an hour or more, have lunch, spend time with our daughter and attend to our work. I accompany my daughter to her online classes. Some times we bake a cake, paint, draw and play cards. Once we have our dinner, then we watch a movie or series.

7. Negativity in times of COVID-19, especially on social media, can really affect the mental well-being of a person. How are you and Harbhajan coping after the sudden controversy?

This is a very important point. Negativity during corona, that slowly impacts the mental health. We might not feel it suddenly but probably after two-three months. A lot of people are going to suffer, and are suffering at this point. They don't know how to vent, talk about it and who to talk to, when everything is closed and there is no escape from issues. There needs to be certain awareness about this. People are very vocal about negativity on social media in UK as compared to India. There could be more cases of depression and suicide because of the negativity that is going around. I think there needs to be a discussion and awareness about how to deal with the situation.

8. What kind of couple workouts do you and Harbhajan do?

We workout everyday except Sunday with three days of cross-functional training and three days of yoga.

9. Any movies in the pipeline?

At this point, no. There were exciting projects before the lockdown. There will be a lot of pending stuff to finish before beginning something new. The focus right now is prevention from the virus.