5 ways to take care of your CNG car in summer

It is very important to take precautions for your CNG cars when out in the sun during the summers. Here are 5 ways to take care of your CNG car.
Due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the demand for CNG cars is increasing rapidly in the country. The sales of CNG cars have increased in the last few years. However, those who are thinking of buying a CNG car or who already have a CNG car, this news can be of use to you.
The summer season has arrived and the temperatures are already soaring high in many parts of the country. During the day time, the temperatures are mostly above the 40 degrees Celsius mark and in some places even touching 45 degrees. In such a situation, it is very important to take care of your CNG cars when out in the sun.
1. Park in a shade
Like petrol and diesel cars, while parking your CNG car choose a shaded area. If parked under the scorching sun, the cabin of the CNG car will become very hot in no time. Therefore, park the car in a shaded place while you leave it for a long time.
2. Never fill CNG full tank
Thermal expands in summer, so try not to fill CNG to the maximum limit of the cylinders in the car. For example, if the installed cylinder has a refill capacity of eight litres, then it should be filled upto only seven litres. Don't worry if your CNG has run out, there is always an option to switch to petrol.
3. Check expiry date
Make sure to check the expiry date on the CNG cylinder. Generally, the life of a CNG cylinder is around 15 years, which ends with the age of the car.
4. Keep checking cylinder leakage
A CNG cylinder needs hydro-testing every three years. With this testing, it is known whether there is any leak or dent in the cylinder. In this testing, how much power the cylinder of the car is giving can also be found out.
5. CNG kit installed from authorised dealer only
If you have got a CNG kit installed by a local mechanic, it is always best to get it checked for authenticity and certification. Now CNG kits are also fitted by car companies, which come with longer warranty and better protection.