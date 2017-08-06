Blue Whale Challenge: Creator of online suicide game believes he's ‘cleansing society’

With several youth around the world reportedly committing suicide after falling prey to the 'Blue Whale Challenge', the 21-year-old creator of the online suicide game feels he is 'cleansing society'.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping off a building in Mumbai, reportedly becoming victim to the Blue Whale suicide challenge. The Class 9 student jumped off the fifth floor of the building in Sher-e-Punjab area of suburban Andheri in Mumbai.

Admitting to being the driving factor behind the suicides of youngsters playing the game, Philipp Budeikin, who claims to have created the game, says that the victims were just ‘biological waste’.

The 'Blue Whale Challenge', reportedly starts by asking participants via social media to perform a series of tasks and challenges and then ultimately kill themselves.

"Victims were ‘happy to die’ and I am ‘cleansing society’," Budeikin told police when he was arrested in May this year.

"Yes. I truly was doing that. Don’t worry, you’ll understand everything. Everyone will understand," said Budeikin in an interview earlier this year, when asked if he really pushed teenagers to their deaths.

"They were dying happy. I was giving them what they didn’t have in real life: warmth, understanding, connections," he said.

Budeikin, 21, is being held at Kresty Prison in St Petersburg for charges of inciting at least 16 teenage girls to kill themselves by taking part in his 'game', said media reports.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha members also demanded action against online games like 'Blue Whale', alleging that it was linked to suicide of the young boy in Maharashtra.