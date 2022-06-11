Rinnai introduces hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters

Japanese company Rinnai announced the launch of its home hot water heater which utilizes modern technology that burns hydrogen as an energy resource. It is the first water of its kind. For the event, a press conference was held at the Rinnai Technical Centre in Nagoya, Japan. With the motive of making all its products carbon neutral, Rinnai declared its “Rinnai Innovation Manifesto 2050”. Rinnai analyzes it’s all products which emit 1.5% of Japan’s CO2 emission. Rinnai articulates to develop carbon zero hot water heater. Hydrogen is a gas that burns easily. Rinnai succeeded in developing hydrogen water heaters with the knowledge gained from Rinnai's long history. Hydrogen does not turn into carbon dioxide after burning. Demonstration released to the press shows that there is a colorless flame peculiar to hydrogen. Hydrogen doesn't turn into carbon dioxide after it gets burned. Rinnai has started demonstration experiment of hydrogen fuel hot water heater in Australia. It aims to complete and prepare shipping to the market. Rinnai is aware of one subject. It is hydrogen supply facility. To expand market, it is integral issue. Rinnai technology hopes that companies and countries all over the world will work towards the direction of producing carbon neutral products.