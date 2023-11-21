Crime Branch Explains The Plan Of The Pro-Palestinian Invader At The World Cup Final Match

The Australian-Palestinian supporter, who invaded the field of play during the CWC 2023 final, was brought to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Nov 20. Talking about the same, Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police Neeraj Badgujar informed that the entire act was planned by him to get popular. “He works in a solar-fitting company… Whatever earns, he uses to go to different locations and invade fields… He has done such acts in the past too… He learned about the World Cup and as the Israel-Palestine issue is going on, he thought he would be famous for highlighting the issue. He planned accordingly… He got special shoes for the same… He does this to get famous… Comments on social media on his acts please him a lot,” said Neeraj Badgujar.