Russia-Ukraine War in Pics: On Day 13, a look at the damages

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither has disclosed Ukrainian casualties
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion. Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.
Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
The World Bank approved $723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine to be transferred in the next few days.
US congressional negotiators neared a deal to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid. The White House requested $10 billion.
1. Damaged military vehicle
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces inspects a damaged military vehicle in the outskirts Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday. (AP/PTI)
2. Fire
Fire burns in an oil depot that Ukraine's State Emergency Services say was caused by Russian strikes in Zhytomyr region. (Reuters)
3. Indian students starnded
Indian students trapped in Sumy, Ukraine, make an appeal in early March for evacuation from the country invaded by Russia. (Photo: Twitter)
4. Evacuation
Servicemen escort people with children from Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital to an evacuation train (Photo: Reuters)
5. Foreign fighters
Foreign fighters are ready to join the fight against the Russian invasion gather in Lviv (Photo: Reuters)
6. Fleeing for life
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at border checkpoint in Medyka (Photo: Reuters)