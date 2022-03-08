Russia-Ukraine War in Pics: On Day 13, a look at the damages

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion. Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

The World Bank approved $723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine to be transferred in the next few days.

US congressional negotiators neared a deal to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid. The White House requested $10 billion.