Russia-Ukraine war in PICS: As shelling, bombing continues, US steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Satellite images showed a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north had dispersed to new positions.

US President Joe Biden on Friday will call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia and clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, a source said.

Washington's moves to tighten the screws on Moscow come as US and European officials accuse Russia of war crimes over its bombardment of civilians in Ukrainian cities, amid repeated violations of ceasefires which each side blames on the other.

Removing Russia's status of "Permanent Normal Trade Relations" with the United States will require an act of Congress, one senior administration official said.

Here are some pictures depicting the damages caused in the war: