Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics

The attack on Pakistan's former Prime Minister occurred in Wazirabad, where the shooter is said to have fired multiple rounds during a protest march.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded during an attack on his public rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad. According to media accounts, up to five persons were hurt in the event.

As per Geo TV, the shooting occurred near Imran Khan's receiving camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday (October 3).