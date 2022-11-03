Search icon
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics

The attack on Pakistan's former Prime Minister occurred in Wazirabad, where the shooter is said to have fired multiple rounds during a protest march.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded during an attack on his public rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad. According to media accounts, up to five persons were hurt in the event.

As per Geo TV, the shooting occurred near Imran Khan's receiving camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday (October 3).

1. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked

The former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is widely regarded as one of the most popular politicians in the country; a sizeable crowd witnessed the attack.

(Image Source: PTI)

2. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked

Personal from emergency services treating those who were injured during the assault.

(Image Source: PTI)

3. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked

Imran Khan waving to the people after the attack. During the assault, Imran Khan was reportedly shot in the leg.

(Image Source: PTI)

4. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked

After the incident, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressed the crowd.

(Image Source: PTI)

5. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked

According to reports, the attacker who fired multiple rounds during the rally has been captured by local law enforcement personnel.

(Image source: Geo News)

