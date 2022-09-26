In Pics: Meet Giorgia Meloni, once a waitress who is now set to be Italy's first female PM

Giorgia Meloni, whose party won the election, announced Monday she would seek to head the next administration.
Giorgia Meloni, the far-right head of Italy's League party, has claimed victory and is expected to become the country's first female prime minister. According to CNN's reporting, Meloni, the head of the Brothers of Italy, will soon be in charge of the most extreme right-wing administration in Italy since the fascist period of Benito Mussolini, who ruled the country during World War II.
First entering Italy's crowded political arena in 2006, Meloni co-founded the Euroskeptic and anti-immigration Brothers of Italy party in 2012.
Giorgia Meloni, a 45-year-old mother from Rome, is very conservative and overtly anti-LBGT; she has even vowed to reconsider Italy's legalisation of same-sex partnerships in 2016. Also, she has used the word "tragedy" to describe abortion, which has many people worried about the future of women's rights in the nation.
Despite receiving just 4.5% of the vote in 2018 election, the party's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, highlighting Italy's longtime rejection of conventional politics. This rejection has lately been evident in the country's support for anti-establishment parties like the Five Star Movement and Salvini's League.
With 63% of ballots tallied, the ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party had won 26%, with coalition allies the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, gaining 9% and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia scoring over 8%.
With this change, the nation will have its sixth prime minister in eight years, and she will face a variety of issues, including rising oil prices and economic instability.
Cost-of-living problems, the European Covid recovery fund's 209 billion euro (USD 200 million) package, and Italy's backing for Ukraine dominated the campaign period leading up to the election.
“I learned more as a waitress than in Parliament”, said Giorgia Meloni spoke at Rimini Meeting on the income of citizenship.