Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics

Here is a peak into who Ayesha from Pakistan.
Ayesha from Pakistan rose to fame with her dance performance on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' song by Lata Mangeshkar. The dance has attracted millions of eyeballs on social media. In fact, the video went so viral that it started a trend and many people started replicating her moves in the song.
1. Rise in Insta followers
Ayesha told a local channel that her Instagram page has seen a huge rise in followers after the dance video went viral. Ayesha is also recognised as the "Green kurta girl". (Photo: Instagram)
2. 547k followers at 18
Ayesha is just 18 years old and she has 547k followers on Instagram currently.
3. Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja
Her dance on Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja — a 1954 song by Lata Mangeshkar was recorded at her friend's reception. Ayesha's clip from her wedding reception has so far received over 5 million views.
(Photo: Instagram)