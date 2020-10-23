'Mirzapur 2' review: Tables turn as lust for power, money, revenge takes centre stage

'Mirzapur 2'

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others

Director: Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai

Stars: 3.5/5

'Mirzapur' 2 Review:

After a wait of over two years, 'Mirzapur' fans were in for a treat when the makers of the hit Amazon Prime web series released season 2 on the OTT platform hours before the actual date, October 23.

‘Mirzapur 2’, that revolves around crime, illegal activities, corruption, bad governance, politics, rule of ‘bahubalis’ and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town, is packed with a lot of action and drama.

Watch the 'Mirzapur 2' trailer here.

Ardent fans who were waiting to find out what happens to the characters of Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Pankaj Tripathi who essays the role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyendu Sharma who portrays Ankhanda’s son Munna Tripathis’s role and Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi among others in ‘Mirzapur 2’, throughout the show, we eventually get to know how each one tries to survive by keeping the decision-making powers in their own hands.

In what can be called a complete package that is high on emotions, profanity, and violence, ‘Mirzapur 2’ in comparison to its previous season is much more ruthless in terms of how each character plays mind games as hunger and greed for power, money takes centre stage.

The wounded lion

A wounded yet determined Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya is back in ‘Mirzapur 2’ all bulked up and geared to take revenge for the death of his brother Bablu Tripathi (Vikrant Massey) and pregnant wife Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) in season 1.

While Ali as Guddu Pandit can barely walk when the season begins, it doesn’t stop him from taking on local gangsters or even Munna Tripathi and Sharad Shukla together in one scene.

Raged with the tragedy that took place in the concluding episode of ‘Mirzapur’, Guddu Bhaiya leaves no stone unturned in crushing the power and might of the Tripathis and snatching Mirzapur from them.

Besides Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu too is seeking revenge in season 2.

In stark contrast to her character in season 1, in 'Mirzapur 2' Golu comes across as this externally calm, resolute, and focused girl whose ultimate goal is to take away Mirzapur from the Tripathis and rule over it, while internally she is fighting an emotional battle.

The Tripathis

Things at the Tripathi haveli change drastically between the first and the tenth episodes of ‘Mirzapur 2’.

While on one hand, Kaleen Bhaiya is hungry for political power after he forms a direct alliance with Chief Minister Surya Pratap Yadav, sidelining his political patron JP Yadav, on the other super senior Sadanand Tripathi aka Bauji is the "lion who has tasted blood" and remains hungry until he meets with his fate towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Munna Tripathi, who remains as insecure as he was in season 1, has to sacrifice another close friend’s life to maintain the power equilibrium.

Throughout season 2, even after Kaleen Bhaiya declares him Mirzapur’s heir-apparent, Munna is desperate to sit on the throne. However, in contrast to season 1, Munna makes some nice moves in the current season but largely, he maintains his "unworthy successor" image. Having said that, it must be noted that in Mirzapur, change is constant.

Meanwhile, in the season, Kaleen Bhaiya arranges Munna’s marriage with CM Surya Pratap Yadav's widow daughter Madhuri Yadav, after the two come close and eventually get physically involved with each other during the state’s election campaign.

While Munna initially isn’t happy with his marriage, things change for the better towards the end when his wife Madhuri takes a big decision and turns the tables.

Talking about Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), a character that audiences need to look out for in season 2, she is a complete surprise package. After being tormented physically and mentally in season 1, Beena gives it her all to survive amongst the cold-blooded Tripathis as she finds out she is pregnant. For her survival, Beena also strikes a deal with Guddu Bhaiya.

New characters

Several new characters are introduced in ‘Mirzapur 2’. From Sharad Shukla, Rati Shukla’s son whose glimpse we got in season 1, CM’s daughter Madhuri Yadav, who is married to Munna Bhaiya, Dada Tyagi (Bihar’s don) to his sons Bharat and Shatrugan Tyagi, all the fresh characters play a key role in the current season.

The characters’ individual decisions, influence upon others, and the praiseworthy mind games that have the power to change the narrative of the script ups the audiences' interest in the series.

When 'henchman' turns foe

When Maqbool, Kaleen Bhaiya’s right-hand man, suffers a personal blow, he turns his back towards the Tripathis and takes his revenge.

Conclusion

What happens to Dimpy, Golu, and Guddu Bhaiya? Do they succeed in taking revenge or are they eliminated? What is the fate of Munna Tripathi, who is waiting for his father to find the right time to handover Mirzapur to him? Does Beena survive? How does Sharad Shukla’s entry change the dynamics in Mirzapur and the areas around it?

What happens to Guddu and Bablu Bhaiya’s parents? What is Inspector Maurya up to? While these are some of the many questions that are sure to cross your mind when you begin watching the show but, be rest assured you will get answers to each of them.

To sum up, in ‘Mirzapur 2’ several innocent lives are lost once again, there is bloodshed, violence, and a lot of drama as unexpected companionships and alliances are formed and new bonds develop while old ones wither away. But, the two things that form the core of ‘Mirzapur 2’ are greed for power and determination to seek revenge.

Also, in the current season, the characters can be seen using their brains much more than in the previous season.

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is at his usual best while Ali and Shweta also manage to make a mark. Rasika Dugal gives one of her finest performances while Divyendu deserves a stand ovation for his portrayal of Munna Tripathi.

Living up to the expectations of delivering an action-packed, fierce, and intense season, ‘Mirzapur 2’ surely makes for a great watch.