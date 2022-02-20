'TMKOC' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's swanky car collection will amaze you- Check out

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, has a unique car collection, and it will surely amaze you. Let's check out.
Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal may have a simple life in the show. But in real life, he has a luxurious lifestyle, and he loves to keep big toys with him. We are here to jot down Joshi's car collection. Shall we start?
1. Audi Q7
Here's the first big ride from Jethalal's real-life car collection. The black Audi Q7 costs 79.99 Lakhs, and it goes well with Dilip Joshi's stature. (Image source: Namastecars Instagram)
2. Toyota Innova
The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor also possesses the 7-seater MUV Toyota Innova, and it ranges around 17-25 Lakhs. (Image source: Innovalovers Instagram)
3. KIA Sonet
Last year in Diwali, Joshi added another ride to his car collection. Dilip bought a black KIA Sonet subcompact SUV with family, and the car costs around 12 Lakhs.
4. Dilip- The Family Man
From his car collection, one thing is for sure he is fond of big rides. It seems like he prefers a car that accommodates his family easily, and still, there should be space for more. Just like his on-screen persona, Dilip is a family-loving person in real life too. (Image source: File Photo)
5. The major difference between Jethalal and Dilip
The die-hard fans of 'TMKOC' know that Jethalal does not possess any car. However, in real-life, Dilip Joshi loves to own huge vehicles, and his car collection is something that would astonish anyone. (Image source: File Photo)