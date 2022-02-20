Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

'TMKOC' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's swanky car collection will amaze you- Check out

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, has a unique car collection, and it will surely amaze you. Let's check out.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 20, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal may have a simple life in the show. But in real life, he has a luxurious lifestyle, and he loves to keep big toys with him. We are here to jot down Joshi's car collection. Shall we start? 

1. Audi Q7

Audi Q7
1/5

Here's the first big ride from Jethalal's real-life car collection. The black Audi Q7 costs 79.99 Lakhs, and it goes well with Dilip Joshi's stature. (Image source: Namastecars Instagram)

2. Toyota Innova

Toyota Innova
2/5

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor also possesses the 7-seater MUV Toyota Innova, and it ranges around 17-25 Lakhs. (Image source: Innovalovers Instagram)

3. KIA Sonet

KIA Sonet
3/5

Last year in Diwali, Joshi added another ride to his car collection. Dilip bought a black KIA Sonet subcompact SUV with family, and the car costs around 12 Lakhs. 

4. Dilip- The Family Man

Dilip- The Family Man
4/5

From his car collection, one thing is for sure he is fond of big rides. It seems like he prefers a car that accommodates his family easily, and still, there should be space for more. Just like his on-screen persona, Dilip is a family-loving person in real life too. (Image source: File Photo)

5. The major difference between Jethalal and Dilip

The major difference between Jethalal and Dilip
5/5

The die-hard fans of 'TMKOC' know that Jethalal does not possess any car. However, in real-life, Dilip Joshi loves to own huge vehicles, and his car collection is something that would astonish anyone. (Image source: File Photo)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.