Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics

Shama Sikander has amaed fans by posting some pictures in a white bikini from the sub-zero temperatures of Gulmarg
Actress Shama Sikander, best known for her appearance in Yeh Meri Life Hai and Sexaholic, is a popular name on the social media. Her pictures go viral within minutes of posting and something similar happened recently when she teased fans with sultry pics from her recent vacation from Jammu and Kashmir.
1. Shama Sikander's hot pics on Instagram
Shama Sikander posted a few pictures of her clad in a white bikini, raising the oomph factpr, while she stood inside her resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.
2. Shama Sikander's sexy saree pics
Shama Sikander often wears sarees for her photoshoots that she shares on Instagram. Recently, she shared a number of pictures from her Gulmarg vacation where she wore a red saree.
3. Shama Sikander with husband
Shama Sikander shared some loved-up pictures from the Kashmir vataion on Instagram, where she posed in a saree with husband James Milliron in snowy Gulmarg.
4. Shama Sikander's Instagram
Shama Sikander is known to share bold and sexy pictures from her various photoshoots on Instagram. The actress has over three million followers on the platform
5. Shama Sikander's TV serials
Shama Sikander gained fame playing Mandy in Yeh Meri Life Hai from 2003-05. She has also appeared in films like Prem Aggan, Mann and the short film Sexaholic