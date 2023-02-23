Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics

Shama Sikander has amaed fans by posting some pictures in a white bikini from the sub-zero temperatures of Gulmarg

Actress Shama Sikander, best known for her appearance in Yeh Meri Life Hai and Sexaholic, is a popular name on the social media. Her pictures go viral within minutes of posting and something similar happened recently when she teased fans with sultry pics from her recent vacation from Jammu and Kashmir.