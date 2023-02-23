Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics

Shama Sikander has amaed fans by posting some pictures in a white bikini from the sub-zero temperatures of Gulmarg

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 23, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Actress Shama Sikander, best known for her appearance in Yeh Meri Life Hai and Sexaholic, is a popular name on the social media. Her pictures go viral within minutes of posting and something similar happened recently when she teased fans with sultry pics from her recent vacation from Jammu and Kashmir.

1. Shama Sikander's hot pics on Instagram

Shama Sikander's hot pics on Instagram
1/5

Shama Sikander posted a few pictures of her clad in a white bikini, raising the oomph factpr, while she stood inside her resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Shama Sikander's sexy saree pics

Shama Sikander's sexy saree pics
2/5

Shama Sikander often wears sarees for her photoshoots that she shares on Instagram. Recently, she shared a number of pictures from her Gulmarg vacation where she wore a red saree.

3. Shama Sikander with husband

Shama Sikander with husband
3/5

Shama Sikander shared some loved-up pictures from the Kashmir vataion on Instagram, where she posed in a saree with husband James Milliron in snowy Gulmarg.

4. Shama Sikander's Instagram

Shama Sikander's Instagram
4/5

Shama Sikander is known to share bold and sexy pictures from her various photoshoots on Instagram. The actress has over three million followers on the platform

5. Shama Sikander's TV serials

Shama Sikander's TV serials
5/5

Shama Sikander gained fame playing Mandy in Yeh Meri Life Hai from 2003-05. She has also appeared in films like Prem Aggan, Mann and the short film Sexaholic

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.