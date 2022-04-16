Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sexy curves in dress featuring thigh-high slit, see photos

Take a look at these viral photos of Rubina Dilaik.
Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, never fails to dazzle her followers with her social media posts. Since she first appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14,' she has been setting enormous fashion goals for us.
She knows how to carry herself in a saree or a bikini. The actress recently released images of herself dressed in a beautiful dress, which have gone viral.
1. Rubina Dilaik's outfit
Rubina Dilaik is dressed in a gorgeous dress with a thigh-high slit and a backless style.
2. Rubina Dilaik's hairdo
Rubina Dilaik styled her hair in a long and sleek braid. The actress appears to have worn extensions as well.
3. Rubina Dilaik's makeup
Rubina Dilaik's makeup is flawless! She wore nude lips and lenses to add a bit of edginess to her outfit.
4. Rubina Dilaik's post
Rubina Dilaik dropped a bunch of photos and captioned them, "Hiclousia……."
5. Fans reaction to Rubina Dilaik's photos
Fans praised Rubina Dilaik. Some called her a stunner and others flooded her comment section with heart emojis.