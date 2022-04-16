Search icon
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sexy curves in dress featuring thigh-high slit, see photos

Take a look at these viral photos of Rubina Dilaik.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 16, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, never fails to dazzle her followers with her social media posts. Since she first appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14,' she has been setting enormous fashion goals for us.

She knows how to carry herself in a saree or a bikini. The actress recently released images of herself dressed in a beautiful dress, which have gone viral.

1. Rubina Dilaik's outfit

Rubina Dilaik's outfit
1/5

Rubina Dilaik is dressed in a gorgeous dress with a thigh-high slit and a backless style.

2. Rubina Dilaik's hairdo

Rubina Dilaik's hairdo
2/5

Rubina Dilaik styled her hair in a long and sleek braid. The actress appears to have worn extensions as well.

3. Rubina Dilaik's makeup

Rubina Dilaik's makeup
3/5

Rubina Dilaik's makeup is flawless! She wore nude lips and lenses to add a bit of edginess to her outfit.

4. Rubina Dilaik's post

Rubina Dilaik's post
4/5

Rubina Dilaik dropped a bunch of photos and captioned them, "Hiclousia……."

5. Fans reaction to Rubina Dilaik's photos

Fans reaction to Rubina Dilaik's photos
5/5

Fans praised Rubina Dilaik. Some called her a stunner and others flooded her comment section with heart emojis.

