Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Here's a look at how Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Sanju looks now.
Shaka Laka Boom Boom was one of the favourite shows of the 2000s kids and who could forget Sanju, the boy with the magical pencil, who we all envied? Well, Kinshuk Vaidya, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Sanju, who became a household name after the show, has now become a dashing hero. The actor keeps fans entertained with his music videos, TV shows and most importantly his dance videos on social media. Here's how he looks now-
1. Kinshuk Vaidya in Shaka Laka Boom Boom
Kinshuk Vaidya started working as a child actor at the age of 4. He made his acting debut in the Marathi film Dhangad Dhinga and later appeared in the Bollywood film Raju Chacha. However, it was with the Television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom wherein he played the role of Sanju (a boy who has a magical pencil imbued with the power to bring the sketches it creates to life)
2. Kinshuk Vaidya recent photos
After Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kinshuk Vaidya took a break from acting to complete his studies and then made a comeback with the television show Ek Rishta Saajedari Ka. He has now grown up to be a dashing man who impresses his fans with his music videos and his fashion sense. He is quite active on Instagram and often shares his stunning pictures with the fans.
3. Kinshuk Vaidya in Ajay Devgn's film Raju Chacha
Kinshuk has also shared the screen with superstars like Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Ajay Devgn in the 2000 film Raju Chacha. The film received mixed reviews upon release and failed to make a mark at the box office.
4. Kinshuk Vaidya TV shows
Apart from Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kinshuk Vaidya has also appeared in several other TV shows like Woh Hai Albela, Karn Sangini, Jaat Naa Pocho Pyaar Ki, Vishnu Puran, Ek Rishta Saajedari Ka and more. He is quite active on television.
5. Kinshuk Vaidya Instagram
Kinshuk Vaidya is quite active on social media and is often seen impressing his fans with his dance videos and has also been featured in several music videos. The actor enjoys a huge fan following of 202k followers