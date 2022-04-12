Jannat Zubair Rahmani's glamorous photos burn up the internet

Have a look at some of the sizzling photos of film and television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani.
Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who has appeared in multiple films and television serials such as 'Luv Ka The End' and 'Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora', is known for sharing her sizzling and glamorous photos on social media. Take a look at some of her photos here. (All images: Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram)
1. Jannat Zubair Rahmani is unstoppable
Captioning these photos as 'Unstoppable', Jannat, who made her debut in 2010 with Star One's medical drama 'Dill Mill Gayye', raised the temperature on social media.
2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani's power pose
Striking a power pose in these photos, Jannat is turning up the heat. The 20-year-old actress was seen in Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' as a student in 2018.
3. Jannat Zubair Rahmani exuding angel vibes
In these photos, the 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap' actress is exuding angel vibes in a white dress and is looking extremely beautiful.
4. Jannat Zubair Rahmani's fan following
Jannat has more than 41 million followers on Instagram who keep showering love and praise on the 'Tu Aashiqui' actress in her comments section.
5. Jannat Zubair Rahmani oozes oomph
Wearing a black shimmery saree, Jannat is oozing oomph in these photos. She is making her debut in the Punjabi cinema with 'Kulche Chole' in 2022.