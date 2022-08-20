In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals

The Rings of Power cast arrived in autos and were giving us major fashion goals.
Take a look:
1. The Cast of LOTR: The rings of power
The Cast of LOTR: The Rings Of Power arrived in autos at the screening in Mumbai.
2. Nazadin Boniadi
Actress Nazadin Boniadi was looking hot in a silver gown, she mesmerised everyone with her beauty.
3. Maxin Baldry
Maxin Baldry was looking handsome at the The Rings of Power screening.
4. Sara Zwangobani
Sara Zwangobani opted for a beautiful multi-colour outfit, she was seen posing for the cameras.
5. Tyroe Muhafidin- Megan Richards
Tyroe Muhafidin- Megan Richards were looking cool, they were giving us major fashion goals.
6. Lloyd Owen
Lloyd Owen never fails to impress us with his look, and these pictures prove the same.
7. Robert Aramayo
Robert Aramayo opted for a casual but formal outfit. He was looking stylish at the event.