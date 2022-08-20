trendingPhotosDetail

English

2978066

In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals

The Rings of Power cast arrived in autos and were giving us major fashion goals.

On Friday, The Rings of Power cast stunned everyone in their stylish avatars when they arrived for the screening in Mumbai. They arrived in autos and were giving us major fashion goals. Take a look:

1. The Cast of LOTR: The rings of power

1/7 The Cast of LOTR: The Rings Of Power arrived in autos at the screening in Mumbai.

2. Nazadin Boniadi

2/7 Actress Nazadin Boniadi was looking hot in a silver gown, she mesmerised everyone with her beauty.

3. Maxin Baldry

3/7 Maxin Baldry was looking handsome at the The Rings of Power screening.

4. Sara Zwangobani

4/7 Sara Zwangobani opted for a beautiful multi-colour outfit, she was seen posing for the cameras.

5. Tyroe Muhafidin- Megan Richards

5/7 Tyroe Muhafidin- Megan Richards were looking cool, they were giving us major fashion goals.

6. Lloyd Owen

6/7 Lloyd Owen never fails to impress us with his look, and these pictures prove the same.

7. Robert Aramayo