Dilip Joshi birthday: Expensive cars owned by Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

On Dilip Joshi's 54th birthday, let's have a look at the luxurious cars owned by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates his 54th birthday on Thursday, 26 May. The actor is shown as a middle class-person on the popular hit show but in real life, he has a luxurious lifestyle. On his special day, let's take a look at his swanky car collection.
1. Dilip Joshi's KIA Sonet
On Diwali in 2021, Dilip Joshi bought a black luxurious SUV (sport utility vehicle) KIA Sonet costing around Rs 12 lakh. In this photo, he is seen posing with the new car along with his family.
2. Dilip Joshi's Audi Q7
Dilip Joshi, who has won various awards for TMKOC, owns Audi Q7 whose whopping price will definitely shock you. The cost for the 7-seater SUV ranges from Rs 79 lakh to 83 lakh in India.
3. Dilip Joshi's Toyota Innova
The famous actor also owns a 7-seater MUV (multi-utility vehicle) Toyota Innova priced around Rs 25 lakh. Dilip loves travelling too as he is seen enjoying Italy summer in the left photo.
4. Dilip Joshi is a private person
Dilip, who made his Instagram debut in 2020, has only 25 posts on his account followed by 1.8 million followers, which shows that the actor likes to keep his personal life private from people.
5. Dilip Joshi's salary for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
It is reported that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal gets a remuneration of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and is the highest-paid actor on the show that has completed over 3000 episodes.
6. Dilip Joshi's famous Bollywood films
Dilip Joshi made his acting debut in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and was again seen in the musical blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in 1994, also led by the Sultan actor.