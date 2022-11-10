6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos

Anveshi Jain never fails to raise the temperature with her sexy photos on social media.
The Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain is one of the stunning actors, she has a huge fan following on social media. The actress, who is also a great singer, can turn heads with her style and social media posts.
Take a look:
1. Anveshi Jain in sexy dresses
Anveshi Jain looks sexy in a white dress, her photos burned the internet. While in the second photo, she can be seen flaunting her sexy photo.
2. Raising the temperature
XXX star Anveshi Jain can be seen raising the temperature in these photos. She looks super hot in these pictures.
3. Anveshi Jain setting fashion bar high
Anveshi, who is an avid social media user, turns heads with her style and fashion sense.
4. Anveshi Jain in saree
Anveshi Jain can definitely make people go 'wow' with her saree looks.
5. Fitness goals
The Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain never fails to disappoint us when it comes to fitness, these pictures are the proof.
6. Anveshi Jain looks mesmerising
Anveshi Jain looks mesmerising in these photos, she gives us major fashion goals.