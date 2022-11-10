Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos

Anveshi Jain never fails to raise the temperature with her sexy photos on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 10, 2022, 07:36 PM IST

The Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain is one of the stunning actors, she has a huge fan following on social media. The actress, who is also a great singer, can turn heads with her style and social media posts.

Take a look:

 

1. Anveshi Jain in sexy dresses

Anveshi Jain in sexy dresses
1/6

Anveshi Jain looks sexy in a white dress, her photos burned the internet. While in the second photo, she can be seen flaunting her sexy photo. 

2. Raising the temperature

Raising the temperature
2/6

XXX star Anveshi Jain can be seen raising the temperature in these photos. She looks super hot in these pictures.

3. Anveshi Jain setting fashion bar high

Anveshi Jain setting fashion bar high
3/6

Anveshi, who is an avid social media user, turns heads with her style and fashion sense. 

4. Anveshi Jain in saree

Anveshi Jain in saree
4/6

Anveshi Jain can definitely make people go 'wow' with her saree looks.

5. Fitness goals

Fitness goals
5/6

The Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain never fails to disappoint us when it comes to fitness, these pictures are the proof.

6. Anveshi Jain looks mesmerising

Anveshi Jain looks mesmerising
6/6

Anveshi Jain looks mesmerising in these photos, she gives us major fashion goals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.