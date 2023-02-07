Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount on Flipkart

If you are planning to buy a Valentine's Day gift for your partner, Flipkart is running a special sale where you can get products at huge discounts. Here are a few Apple products that you can consider to buy in the Flipkart sale.
Valentine’s Week is here. Beginning from the Rose Day on February 7, the week ends on Valentine's Day which is marked on February 14 every year. During Valentine's Week, couples reflect the love they have for their partners with special gifts, dates, trips and many other things. Most of the couples want a memorable gift for their partners. Something that is easy to carry and celebrates their bond. Rings, bracelets, and necklaces are few of the most selling gifts during this week but over the last few years, Apple products have turned out to be the best gift due to their usability. If you are planning to buy a Valentine's Day gift for your partner, Flipkart is running a special sale where you can get products at huge discounts. Here are a few Apple products that you can consider to buy in the Flipkart sale.
1. Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 890
Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently retailing at Rs 19,990 on Flipkart, however the ecommerce platform is offering Rs 100 instant cashback on Paytm wallet. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone, this brings the price of Apple AirPods Pro down to Rs 890.
2. Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 28,999
Apple iPhone 12 reintroduced the square edged iPhones. The series also came with the first iPhone mini. During the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale, the Apple iPhone 12 is available at just Rs 28,999. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Buyers are eligible to get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone, this brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 28,999.
3. Apple Watch Series 3 at Rs 4,682
Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued by Apple but it is still one of the most selling smartwatches till date. The Apple Watch Series is currently available at just Rs 4,682 as Flipkart is offering Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Buyers can also get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Retailing for Rs 23,349, Apple Watch Series 3 can be bought at Rs 4,682 from Flipkart.
4. Apple AirPods 3 at Rs 500
Apple AirPods 3 are the latest non-Pro earbuds from the tech giant. The Apple AirPods 3 are currently retailing at Rs 19,100 on Flipkart, however the ecommerce platform is offering Rs 100 instant cashback on Paytm wallet. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 18,500 off in exchange for an old smartphone, this brings the price of Apple AirPods 3 down to Rs 500.
5. Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 19,900
Apple iPhone 11 is one of the best selling iPhones till date. During the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 19,900. The Apple iPhone 11 is currently priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. Buyers are eligible to get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone, this brings the price of Apple iPhone 11 down to Rs 19,900.