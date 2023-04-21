Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3037830
HomePhotos

Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play

Apple Arcade is unique as it offers ad-free gameplay without the need for microtransactions, allowing users to play their preferred games uninterrupted.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 21, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

Apple Arcade has seen tremendous success since its premiere in 2019. It gives players access to a huge selection of exclusive games on a variety of devices, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads. The service's games can be played offline and without interruption because they lack ads, data tracking procedures, and in-app purchases. Apple offers a huge selection of games through its subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Xbox Game Pass is also supported on Apple devices, although the arcade service is only available on Apple devices.

1. Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts
1/5

The action-packed video game Sayonara Wild Hearts has a unique look that is equal parts neon and 1980s nostalgia. The protagonist is a young woman who has to make her way through a number of trippy levels while fending off foes and gathering stuff. This fast-paced and difficult gameplay are combined with a fantastic music to create the ideal visual experience.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. The Pathless

The Pathless
2/5

The Pathless is a challenging yet rewarding action-adventure game. Play the part of a hunter who must make his way through a mysterious island filled with perilous monsters and mysteries. With a vast variety of weapons and skills to learn, the action is fast-paced and furious.



3. Human Fall Flat

Human Fall Flat
3/5

Human Fall Flat is a physics-based puzzle platformer game with tough challenges. The game provides a distinct gameplay experience with a blend of bizarre mechanics and floating landscapes. It has 21 levels. 



4. Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
4/5

Players have been fascinated by Alto's Odyssey's simple graphics and easy gameplay in the past. Now, the developers at Land and Sea Games will transport you to the desert in an infinite runner with a singular visual feast. You'll adore the calm aesthetic and take pride in yourself for mastering tricks with straightforward controls.



5. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
5/5

It is a free 2D Castlevania game that can be downloaded from Apple Arcade. The gothic fantasy series makes a comeback in a vintage side-scrolling action game with familiar Castlevania gameplay, beautiful visuals, and an engrossing soundtrack.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.