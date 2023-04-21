Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play

Apple Arcade has seen tremendous success since its premiere in 2019. It gives players access to a huge selection of exclusive games on a variety of devices, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads. The service's games can be played offline and without interruption because they lack ads, data tracking procedures, and in-app purchases. Apple offers a huge selection of games through its subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Xbox Game Pass is also supported on Apple devices, although the arcade service is only available on Apple devices.