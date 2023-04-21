Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play

Apple Arcade is unique as it offers ad-free gameplay without the need for microtransactions, allowing users to play their preferred games uninterrupted.
Apple Arcade has seen tremendous success since its premiere in 2019. It gives players access to a huge selection of exclusive games on a variety of devices, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads. The service's games can be played offline and without interruption because they lack ads, data tracking procedures, and in-app purchases. Apple offers a huge selection of games through its subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Xbox Game Pass is also supported on Apple devices, although the arcade service is only available on Apple devices.
1. Sayonara Wild Hearts
The action-packed video game Sayonara Wild Hearts has a unique look that is equal parts neon and 1980s nostalgia. The protagonist is a young woman who has to make her way through a number of trippy levels while fending off foes and gathering stuff. This fast-paced and difficult gameplay are combined with a fantastic music to create the ideal visual experience.
2. The Pathless
The Pathless is a challenging yet rewarding action-adventure game. Play the part of a hunter who must make his way through a mysterious island filled with perilous monsters and mysteries. With a vast variety of weapons and skills to learn, the action is fast-paced and furious.
3. Human Fall Flat
Human Fall Flat is a physics-based puzzle platformer game with tough challenges. The game provides a distinct gameplay experience with a blend of bizarre mechanics and floating landscapes. It has 21 levels.
4. Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
Players have been fascinated by Alto's Odyssey's simple graphics and easy gameplay in the past. Now, the developers at Land and Sea Games will transport you to the desert in an infinite runner with a singular visual feast. You'll adore the calm aesthetic and take pride in yourself for mastering tricks with straightforward controls.
5. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
It is a free 2D Castlevania game that can be downloaded from Apple Arcade. The gothic fantasy series makes a comeback in a vintage side-scrolling action game with familiar Castlevania gameplay, beautiful visuals, and an engrossing soundtrack.