Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why

Apple has confirmed that it is hosting the Far Out event on September 7. Just like previous year, the Apple event has created a buzz among the tech enthusiasts due the products that the tech giant is expected to launch. At the September 7 event, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and a couple of other devices. But it is also worth noting that the Apple event will also mark the end of several iconic products that the company launched in the last few years. Let’s have a look at the products that Apple may discontinue after the September 7 event.