Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why

Let’s have a look at the products that Apple may discontinue after the September 7 event.
Apple has confirmed that it is hosting the Far Out event on September 7. Just like previous year, the Apple event has created a buzz among the tech enthusiasts due the products that the tech giant is expected to launch. At the September 7 event, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and a couple of other devices. But it is also worth noting that the Apple event will also mark the end of several iconic products that the company launched in the last few years. Let’s have a look at the products that Apple may discontinue after the September 7 event.
1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are rumoured to be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company may also kill the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the upcoming iPhones will be $100 more expensive than the current models. If the report is to be believed then the iPhone 14 will cost almost similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. With similar notch and processor, there won’t be much difference among the two smartphones.
2. Apple iPhone 11
With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant may also discontinue the Apple iPhone 11 series. As per an old report by iDropNews, the company may do so as Apple iPhone 11 is taking the sales away from the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2022. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020.
3. Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple is said to ditch the ‘Mini’ model from the iPhone 14 series as it reportedly failed to create the hype the company expected from it. With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 models, the tech giant may also discontinue the iPhone 13 Mini as it also expected to take the sales away from Apple iPhone SE 2022 after getting a price cut. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini model launched by the company.
4. Apple Watch Series 3
Apple is also expected to discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3 on September 7. Although Apple has stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, this five year old Apple Watch model managed to survive as an affordable alternative next to the Apple Watch SE. As per known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Watch Series 3 may not be able to compute WatchOS 9 properly.