Sreesanth Vs Gambhir Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over fixer row

Sreesanth issued legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row. The notice comes after the news broke out that Gautam Gambhir called Sreesanth a 'fixer’ during a match between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in Surat. Notably, after the on-field clash, Sreesanth shared a video on Instagram where he claimed that Gambhir insulted him with some harsh words. At first, Sreesanth didn't reveal what exactly was said by Gambhir. However, after Gambhir posted a cryptic post on social media, Sreesanth revealed that he was called a 'fixer'