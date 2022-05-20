Nikhat Zareen credits parents for gold medal in World Women’s Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen on May 20 expressed her happiness over winning a gold medal in World Women’s Boxing Championships in Istanbul. She gave credit of her success to her parents. “All of it was possible due to my parents' support as they stood by me during tough times. My injury made me stronger. I decided to fight and not quit while working on my weaknesses in the last 2 years. I was determined to give my best,” she added.