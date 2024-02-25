MI vs GG Fantasy XI Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream 11 | WPL 2024 M3

WPL 2024 MI vs GG : Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Fantasy XI The third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) play Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report. Gujarat Giants Women finished last in the WPL 2023 points table with only two wins from eight matches. Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, showed why they are the defending champions as they won their first match against Delhi Capitals Women by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.