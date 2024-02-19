IND vs ENG Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200s

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivers yet another fantastic performance in Test cricket. After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century in the 3rd Test, he joined Virat Kohli in the elite list. He has become the first batter since Kohli to smash more than 400 runs in an IND vs ENG Test series.