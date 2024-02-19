IND vs ENG Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Rohit Sharma praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel via Instagram story. Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cheeky praise for the youngsters after India beat England by 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.