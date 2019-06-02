Neymar accused of rape: Woman claims PSG & Brazil football star had 'forced sex' with her in Paris hotel

Neymar has been accused of rape by a woman in complaint made to Sao Paulo police station.
A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, some Brazilian websites reported on Saturday. UOL and Globo have cited a police report of the accusation from a Sao Paulo police station. The woman claimed that she was raped by the PSG forward in Paris, said UOL citing the complaint. Globo also reported said that a representative for Neymar had declined to comment and are awaiting details of the allegations. According to the UOL report, the incident allegedly occured on 15th May of this year.
Neymar is currently training with the Brazilian national team preparing for a friendly against Qatar and the upcoming Copa America later this month. He has completed his second season with PSG. However, they are many reports doing the rounds that he may return to his former club Barcelona.
1. Neymar was drunk and forcibly had sex with her, claims woman
The UOL report, citing the complaint, said the woman had claimed that she met Neymar through Instagram. After exchanging messages with the PSG star, a friend of the player, known as Gallo, helped the pair meet up. According to allegations, Gallo bought her tickets and booked a room for her at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe so she could travel to France to meet the striker. According to the report, Neymar met her at a hotel and was "drunk and aggressive" before forcibly having sex with her without consent. (Image: Reuters)
2. Woman reported the rape on May 31: Report
According to the report, the woman said that she returned to Brazil on 17 May. However, she was so upset by what had happened and frightened of the consequence of speaking out that she didn't report the alleged crime until last Friday i.e May 31. (Image: Reuters)
3. Ronaldo has also been accused of rape
Neymar is the latest high profile footballer to be accused of rape. Last year, Kathryn Mayorga (34) had accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her on June 13, 2009. Las Vegas police are investigating the accusation. However, The court procedures are currently in limbo, primarily because Ronaldo has still not been served notice of the lawsuit. Attempts to serve a notice to the Juventus star in Italy have been unsuccessful so far. (Image: Reuters)