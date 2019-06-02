Neymar accused of rape: Woman claims PSG & Brazil football star had 'forced sex' with her in Paris hotel

A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, some Brazilian websites reported on Saturday. UOL and Globo have cited a police report of the accusation from a Sao Paulo police station. The woman claimed that she was raped by the PSG forward in Paris, said UOL citing the complaint. Globo also reported said that a representative for Neymar had declined to comment and are awaiting details of the allegations. According to the UOL report, the incident allegedly occured on 15th May of this year.

Neymar is currently training with the Brazilian national team preparing for a friendly against Qatar and the upcoming Copa America later this month. He has completed his second season with PSG. However, they are many reports doing the rounds that he may return to his former club Barcelona.