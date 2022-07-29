Commonwealth Games 2022: From Mirabai Chanu to Nikhat Zareen - Photos of Indian athletes in Birmingham

Let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village in Birmingham.
The Commonwealth Games events are all set to begin on July 29 with the Indian contingent will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.
READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch CWG on TV in India, timing, live streaming and all you need to know
Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.
As the Indian side has been in Birmingham, England for a while now, the members have been sharing pictures from the venue. So let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village.
1. PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu took to Twitter to share a picture of the badminton squad in their sherwani. She captioned it by saying, "All set for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony".
All set for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/2pWHqCxIMf— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 28, 2022
2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Table Tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran shared photos with various Indian athletes. He wrote, "Love the traditional outfit for the Indian team. All set for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022".
Love the traditional outfit for the Indian team— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) July 28, 2022
All set for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 @birminghamcg22 #sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports #sports #teamindia #cwg2022 pic.twitter.com/wJTeaglW5b
3. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifting star of India, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu shared a picture with the women weightlifters and wrote, "Before any competition, we only have one thing in mind India, India. We all women weightlifters are fully geared up for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham".
Before any competition we only have one thing in mind India, India.— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2022
We all women weightlifters are fully geared up for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/a2V7KU1zB2
4. Dutee Chand
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand also shared pictures and captioned them, "India team ready for opening ceremony Commonwealth games Birmingham 2022".
India team ready for opening ceremony Commonwealth games Birmingham 2022.@sports_odisha @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/x5bAT3tbwX— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 28, 2022
5. Nikhat Zareen
India's boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen shared multiple pictures with female boxers. She wrote, "Team (India) is in the house. Bring it on!".
Team is in the house. Bring it on!#CWG2022#TeamIndia#Boxing pic.twitter.com/kiBPblkzTU— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) July 26, 2022