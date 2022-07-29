Commonwealth Games 2022: From Mirabai Chanu to Nikhat Zareen - Photos of Indian athletes in Birmingham

Let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games events are all set to begin on July 29 with the Indian contingent will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

As the Indian side has been in Birmingham, England for a while now, the members have been sharing pictures from the venue. So let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village.