Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Commonwealth Games 2022: From Mirabai Chanu to Nikhat Zareen - Photos of Indian athletes in Birmingham

Let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village in Birmingham.

  • Karen Noronha
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 29, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

The Commonwealth Games events are all set to begin on July 29 with the Indian contingent will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch CWG on TV in India, timing, live streaming and all you need to know

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

As the Indian side has been in Birmingham, England for a while now, the members have been sharing pictures from the venue. So let's have a look at some of the athletes enjoying their time in the village.

1. PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu
1/5

PV Sindhu took to Twitter to share a picture of the badminton squad in their sherwani. She captioned it by saying, "All set for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony".

 

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
2/5

Table Tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran shared photos with various Indian athletes. He wrote, "Love the traditional outfit for the Indian team. All set for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022".

3. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
3/5

Weightlifting star of India, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu shared a picture with the women weightlifters and wrote, "Before any competition, we only have one thing in mind India, India. We all women weightlifters are fully geared up for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham".

4. Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand
4/5

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand also shared pictures and captioned them, "India team ready for opening ceremony Commonwealth games Birmingham 2022".

5. Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen
5/5

India's boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen shared multiple pictures with female boxers. She wrote, "Team (India) is in the house. Bring it on!".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.