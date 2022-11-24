Search icon
Black Friday Sale: 5 international websites with best deals that ship to India

Check out the list of 5 international websites offering huge deals on Black Friday Sale 2022.

  Nov 24, 2022

Black Friday is around the corner and so are the exciting deals in the retail and online stores in the US. Black Friday has been found to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Black Friday is celebrated after the day of Thanksgiving in the US. Black Friday sales have recently moved outside of the US and into a number of different countries and are offering the most alluring discounts. 
 
Thankfully, there are several foreign websites that let you shop while you're in India and have items delivered directly to your house, so you may benefit from these profitable offers as well. However, you should never forget that you are responsible for paying the customs duty on your purchases, and most of these websites also charge for shipping. It's a good idea to figure out all the overhead costs before placing any orders.

1. Amazon

You can purchase goods on Amazon's US website in the same way as you can through its Indian website. There is a distinct section on the e-commerce site where you can locate all the Black Friday discounts on goods from different categories. From one product to another, shipping costs and estimated delivery times can differ.

2. Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay can be a good option for those who enjoy makeup. It offers a large selection of cosmetics. Makeup, Skincare, Bath & Beauty, Haircare, Nailcare, Electricals, Accessories, and Gifts are a few of the categories. The shipping charges will depend on what the consumer buys.

3. Macy's

Even the well-known US shop Macy's sells goods to India. Shoppers can use their own currency, such as the rupee, at macys.com. The website promises to complete the order in full at the exchange rate chosen at the time the order is submitted.

4. LightInTheBox

All the basic lifestyle products are available on this website. Users from India can view product pricing in Rupees. It features a particular section with the best Black Friday sale bargains. The expected delivery date and shipping costs vary from one product to another.

5. Asos

Asos offers huge deals on fashion and style offering standard and express delivery options. When the destination and delivery options are chosen together on the checkout page, shipping charges are automatically calculated.

