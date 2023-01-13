Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant

Divita Rai is representing India at the 71st edition of the coveted Miss Universe pageant on January 14.
The pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, with more than 80 delegates contending for the title. Ms. Rai made a statement during the national costume round by wearing a golden attire.
1. Sone Ki Chidiya
The outfit designed by Abhishek Sharma, "Sone Ki Chidiya," - 'the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity.'
2. Miss Diva 2022
Divita Rai, a 23-year-old beauty queen, from Karnataka has become the new Miss Diva 2022. Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture.
3. Miss Universe 2023 pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will begin on January 15 at 6:30 am IST or on January 14 at 8 pm (ET).
4. Divita Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022
At the Miss Diva Organization's 10th anniversary event held on August 22, 2022, Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by outgoing titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu.
5. Intense gold metallic hand embellishments
Designer Abhishek Sharma in an Instagram post talked about the ensemble. He wrote, "The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India."