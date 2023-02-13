Search icon
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star

Mohra was released in 1994. The film had Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 13, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

1/7

All the 1990s children remember the film Mohra. In the movie, Suniel Shetty's wife dies at the hands of a gang of goons after which he takes revenge on them and ends up in jail. The romantic sequence also features a beautiful song 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar'. The heroine in the song was Poonam Jhawer who couldn't take her career forward in Bollywood further. However, now, she has lakhs of followers on social media. Here's what she does now. 

 

2/7

Mohra was released in 1994. The film had Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The music of the film was provided by Viju Shah. Poonam Jhawer had become famous after the movie but her Bollywood career couldn't take off. She, however, did several movies in the southern film industries. 

3/7

Poonam Jhawer was last seen in the 2012 film Oh My God. She played the villain in the movie. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were in the lead roles.

Poonam Jhawer was known for her simple look in the film. She wore a simple saree and played the role of a devout wife. However, now she appears on social media in her glamorous avatar.

4/7

She is now a full time social media influencer. She has over a million viewers on social media. Her family hails from Rajasthan. They moved to Mumbai when she was young. She has lived in Mumbai all her life. Her mother is a Hindi poet.

5/7

Poonam had been a model for Killer and Dove. She was discovered by Producer Gulshan Rai. She was cast as Priya Agnihotri. She also appeared in Deewana Hu Main Tera and Jiyala.

6/7

She is now known for her bold shoots on social media.

7/7

Her last film was Rajkumar. The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

