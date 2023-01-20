Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS

Recently, the actress has done a photoshoot in Indian clothes, in which seeing her beauty, you will be reminded of Sridevi.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 20, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

While Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is working hard on her acting skills, there is one category which she has mastered. We are talking about the fashion and styling sense of this beauty, which is amazing. Janhvi never disappoints with her looks and outfits. Be it western or Indian.

1. Janhvi in golden lehenga

Janhvi in golden lehenga
1/4

Janhvi Kapoor has shared some pictures on her Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a golden lehenga.  This beautiful outfit is from the collection of fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

2. Bold blouse

Bold blouse
2/4

Janhvi wore a deep u-neckline. It seemed to increase the oomph factor in her look. At the same time, a golden zari border was given in this choli on the hemline, which was enhancing its beauty.

3. Dupatta added charm

Dupatta added charm
3/4

Janhvi wore a golden flowy skirt with this choli, which was made of fabric like satin. The dupatta she carried was seen adding charm to her look. Heavy golden embroidery was done on the dupatta and golden feather detail was added on the border. 

4. Statement jewellery

Statement jewellery
4/4

To complete this ethnic look, Janhvi accessorised her look with statement earrings with a silver maang tika. Skipped the necklace and did heavy makeup. Hair was left open with a light foundation, nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara, defined eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

