Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS

Recently, the actress has done a photoshoot in Indian clothes, in which seeing her beauty, you will be reminded of Sridevi.

While Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is working hard on her acting skills, there is one category which she has mastered. We are talking about the fashion and styling sense of this beauty, which is amazing. Janhvi never disappoints with her looks and outfits. Be it western or Indian.

Recently, the actress has done a photoshoot in Indian clothes, in which seeing her beauty, you will be reminded of Sridevi.