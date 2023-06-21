International Yoga Day 2023: Celebrity yoga expert reveals how 20 minutes of yoga daily can change your life

Image taken from Anshuka Parwani's Instagram (@anshukayoga)

India marks the 9th International Yoga Day with the theme “Yoga for Vaudhav kutumbakam” which also represents as “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” This theme emphasises the healthy being of every individual irrespective of any discrimination with the regular practice of Yoga.

The practice of yoga can be dated back to over 5,000 years ago, but some experts believe that yoga may be up to 10,000 years old. For many people who practice it, the primary goal of yoga is to seek one’s true self. In the modern world, it has also become one of the best practices to improve one’s physique and mental state.

DNA India reached out to a celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani (@anshukayoga) and spoke to her about the benefits of yoga, how it can help a person’s physical and mental well-being, and why is it so important for a person to incorporate yoga in their day-to-day, regardless of their busy work schedule.

The expert says, “It’s a myth if people think that you need to be on your mat for 60 minutes or more. It’s not about the time that you give in but it is about the intention with which you choose to sit down with yourself and do yoga. Even moving for 15-20 minutes or something as simple as focusing on their breathwork can do wonders.”

“Yoga is a lifestyle, it is more than just being on your mat (yoga mat) and moving. And if we talk about pranayams and breathwork, you can do something as simple as putting your legs up on the wall as soon as you wake up, do 15-20 minutes of breathwork. It is about tuning in, checking in with yourself. Discipline plays a big role for you to incorporate yoga in your day-to-day, especially if you are working,” says Anshuka.

The yoga and holistic wellness expert adds, “Mindful and intentional inhalation to exhalation helps in tapping into the parasympathetic nervous system. We are living a very face-paced life that affects our physical and mental well-being. Yoga is something that can help manage symptoms of anxiety, balances your hormones which in turn balances your endorphins. All that juicy stuff starts flowing. And when your body is secreting the right kind of hormones, it helps in reducing your stress levels and increasing the levels of happy hormones in your body.”

Anshuka answered a lot of other commonly asked questions about yoga. Watch the full video here:

Anshuka Parwani is a celebrity yoga instructor who was formerly a pilot and now teaches famous celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Rakul Preet and more. She started her own form of Ariel Yoga. It is called Fly Fit. It is all about endorphins, adrenaline. It gives you a sense of flying and gives a rush to the people who are on the hammock.